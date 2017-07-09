Otay Mesa gas station robbed by a suspect with a snake tattoo

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A robbery suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Sunday when he used a demand note at a gas station near the border,

police said.

The robbery occurred about 3:45 p.m. at the Flyers gas station at 8289 Otay Mesa Road, San Diego Police Department officer Dino Delimitros said. The

suspect fled the store, and the loss to the gas station was not immediately disclosed.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with a tattoo of a snake on his chest, Delimitros said. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was seen leaving the scene in a large black sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.