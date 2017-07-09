Otay Mesa gas station robbed by a suspect with a snake tattoo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Otay Mesa gas station robbed by a suspect with a snake tattoo

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A robbery suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Sunday when he used a demand note at a gas station near the border,
police said.

The robbery occurred about 3:45 p.m. at the Flyers gas station at 8289 Otay Mesa Road, San Diego Police Department officer Dino Delimitros said. The
suspect fled the store, and the loss to the gas station was not immediately disclosed.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with a tattoo of a snake on his chest, Delimitros said. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was seen leaving the scene in a large black sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.