Preventing "Summer Slide"

School's out for summer and parents are racking their brains for fun, educational activities for their kids to do out of school to prevent "summer slide." Guest, Nicky Geis, with The School for Entrepreneurship & Technology talks about how to curb significant learning loss that can affect students for years over the summer season.
