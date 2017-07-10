Dave's World of Wonder - Prehistoric San Diego

San Diego's history dates very far back, so far, in fact, it's prehistoric. In this segment of Dave's World of Wonder, we take a look at San Diego as it once was through a local artists work that is featured in Balboa Park at the San Diego History Museum. Artist, Bill Stout, paints murals as high as 32-feet tall of San Diego's prehistoric history dating back to 65 million years ago.
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151