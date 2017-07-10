Stabbing in San Diego leaves police with questions - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Stabbing in San Diego leaves police with questions

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was found bleeding from what appeared to be several stab wounds early Monday in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, but refused to tell police what had happened.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were alerted to a possible stabbing victim in the 3400 block of University Avenue. However, they were not able to determine where the assault occurred, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Buttle said he was uncooperative with police and "did not provide any information as to what transpired.''

