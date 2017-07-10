Stabbing in San Diego leaves police with questions

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Several San Diego fire crews left Sunday, headed for San Luis Obispo County to help battle the nearly 24,000-acre Alamo Fire, the largest of 14 wildfires currently burning across California.More>>
Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Chula Vista) is hosting an forum Monday to give District 51 constituents the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns about immigration.More>>
Strong rip currents will continue off the San Diego County coastline Monday and surf as high as 10 feet could impact some North County beaches in the coming days as Hurricane Eugene churns over the waters southwest of Baja California.More>>
At least one person has been killed in a vehicle collision in Alpine Sunday morning.More>>
San Diego lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and a commercial boat insurance company all responded today to rescue a boat that was taking on water west of Sunset Cliffs.More>>
A man was found bleeding from what appeared to be several stab wounds early today in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, but refused to tell police what had happened.More>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
A shooting in a Santee neighborhood sent two people to a hospital.More>>
A robbery suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Sunday when he used a demand note at a gas station near the border, police said.More>>
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are searching for 81-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Encinitas / Rancho Santa Fe residence at 4:52 p.m. driving a silver 2007 Lexus 400H SUV bearing a California license plate number 5XCD304.More>>
