Rep. Juan Vargas to hold forum on immigration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Chula Vista) is hosting an forum Monday to give District 51 constituents the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns about immigration.

A panel of experts will join Vargas in the Sherman Heights community of Chula Vista Monday for the immigration forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The panel will discuss citizenship and naturalization, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and more.
Immigration Forum with Juan Vargas
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
2258 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102

