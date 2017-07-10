Kids, teens jump off OB Pier to promote water safety

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) — Dozens of kids and teens took a plunge off the Ocean Beach Pier Monday for the annual Junior Lifeguard Pier Jump.

Junior lifeguards along with their family and friends jumped off the pier for the Drowning Prevention Foundation, an organization whose mission is to save lives by funding swim lessons for under-served youth. Councilmembers Chris Cate and Barbara Bry were also invited to attend the jump.

More information on the San Diego Junior Lifeguard Foundation can be found here.