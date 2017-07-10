Small brush fire ignites off I-15 in Rainbow

RAINBOW (KUSI) — Fire crews were sent to battle a one-acre brush fire that broke out near Interstate 15 in Rainbow Valley Monday afternoon.

The brush fire broke out off southbound I-15 just south of Rainbow Valley Blvd. before 1:30 p.m., closing two lanes of I-15, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Motorists were asked to use alternate routes.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a 1 ac vegetation fire near southbound I-15 south of Rainbow Valley Blvd. PIO en route.#RainbowFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 10, 2017

#RainbowFire [update] # 3 and 4 lanes of southbound I-15 are closed in the area of the fire, please avoid the area if possible. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 10, 2017

