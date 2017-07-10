How to get to San Diego Comic-Con 2017

Whether by bus, train or car, there are several ways to get to Comic-Con International 2017. Here is what you need to know.

PARKING

Parking is being offered through ABM Parking and Ace Parking. More information here.

SHUTTLE

A free shuttle bus will transport guests around San Diego and to Comic-Con International 24-hours a day during the convention. Stops include 63 locations in downtown, Mission Valley, and hotels near the airport on Shelter Island and Harbor Island. More information here.

MTS TROLLEY AND BUSES

The Metroplitan Transit Service wants visitors to know they are prepared for shuffling crowds to and from San Diego Comic-Con. MTS is even offering commemorative passes to celebrate the convention. More information here.