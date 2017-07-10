Closer look at complaint filed by SDUSD against College Board and ETS over AP tests

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.

The lawsuit was filed in hopes of reinstating the Advanced Placement test scores of over 500 Scripps Ranch High School students.

Educational Testing Services, or ETS, which administers the AP tests for the College Board, announced two weeks ago it was throwing out the scores after discovering students were sitting too close together and partitions were used to separate them, both violations according to new rules put in place two years ago.

Last week, hundreds of parents and students met to encourage the district to take legal action. The district was not originally going to fight the College Board's decision to throw out the scores because historically, other challenges to the board were unsuccessful.

In the complaint, the school district is asking for the scores to be reinstated and said the decision to invalidate the score will cause "severe and irreparable harm" to the district and its students.

It went on to say, "The defendants purportedly can repudiate the entire purpose of the contract indiscriminately, arbitrarily and capriciously."

Lawyers said this complain could go before a judge this week. But a lot of parents are now asking, what is ETS? Believe it or not, it's the world's largest private, nonprofit educational testing and assessment organization.

ETS develops various standardized tests, primarily in the U.S. and it's an organization not without controversy.

ETS is one of three big testing companies, criticized by the group, "Americans for Educational Testing Reform."

The group reports that the average profit margins for these companies are 62 percent more than the five biggest nonprofits in the U.S.

The red line shows where the other nonprofits are 2.7 percent.

But College Board is more than three times that amount and a lot of that money they earn goes to political lobbying to strengthening their monopoly on the student testing system.

The group calls into question why it's ethical to earn such large profits and pay governing board members large salaries while claiming nonprofit status.