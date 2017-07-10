At least 5 dead after USMC KC-130 aircraft crashes in Mississipp - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

At least 5 dead after USMC KC-130 aircraft crashes in Mississippi

Posted:
USMC KC-130 USMC KC-130

MISSISSIPPI (KUSI) — At least five people were killed Monday after a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft crashed about 85 miles north of Jackson, according to the Associated Press.

County Sheriff Ricky Banks told AP that at least five of the nine people reportedly on board have been confirmed dead. 

It was unclear where the flight originated from. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

