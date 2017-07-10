Driver accused in fatal Chicano Park crash ordered to stand trial on gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI charges

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Chula Vista) held a forum Monday to give District 51 constituents the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns about immigration.More>>
Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Chula Vista) held a forum Monday to give District 51 constituents the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns about immigration.More>>
Sixteen people are believed to be dead following the crash of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft in Leflore County, Mississippi.More>>
Sixteen people are believed to be dead following the crash of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft in Leflore County, Mississippi.More>>
The Rainbow Fire has been 100 percent contained at 1.6 acres.More>>
The Rainbow Fire has been 100 percent contained at 1.6 acres.More>>
A group has filed a complaint against SDUSD on its new anti-Islamophobia initiative.
The district announced it was giving sensitivity training to teachers and staff to prevent people from bullying Muslims.
Daniel Piedra, Executive Director of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A group has filed a complaint against SDUSD on its new anti-Islamophobia initiative.
The district announced it was giving sensitivity training to teachers and staff to prevent people from bullying Muslims.
Daniel Piedra, Executive Director of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
A Navy aviation electrician who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when his pickup truck careened off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people, was ordered Monday to stand trial on gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.More>>
A Navy aviation electrician who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when his pickup truck careened off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people, was ordered Monday to stand trial on gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.More>>
A dispute among teenagers negotiating a drug deal in an East County neighborhood early Monday escalated into gunfire that left three of the youths wounded and the suspected shooter under arrestMore>>
A dispute among teenagers negotiating a drug deal in an East County neighborhood early Monday escalated into gunfire that left three of the youths wounded and the suspected shooter under arrestMore>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
Jay-Z announced today that his 4:44 tour will stop in San Diego in December, one of 29 American and Canadian cities where he will perform over about two months.More>>
Jay-Z announced today that his 4:44 tour will stop in San Diego in December, one of 29 American and Canadian cities where he will perform over about two months.More>>
A man was found bleeding from what appeared to be several stab wounds early today in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, but refused to tell police what had happened.More>>
A man was found bleeding from what appeared to be several stab wounds early today in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, but refused to tell police what had happened.More>>