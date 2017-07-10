July 10, 2017: Torrey Pines Hosts Junior Worlds Practice Rounds - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

July 10, 2017: Torrey Pines Hosts Junior Worlds Practice Rounds

With the 50th rendition of the Junior World Championships set to begin on Tuesday, players took to courses across the county for their practice rounds on Monday.

Karah Sanford, who attends Classical Academy, has won her age group twice in previous years. She played the North Course at Torrey Pines alongside Riya Ahuja, who is representing India for the third time.

On the South Course, Torrey Pines Falcon Caden Fioroni prepped for his fifth appearance in the tournament.

