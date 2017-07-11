Photos show damaged USS Fitzgerald getting repaired at Dry Dock 4 in Japan

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (KUSI) — Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moves into Dry Dock 4 at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka to continue repairs and assess damage sustained from its June 17 collision with a merchant vessel.

FLEACT Yokosuka provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, 71 tenant commands and 26,000 military and civilian personnel.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)