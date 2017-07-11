Baja California storm could bring dangerous currents to San Dieg - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Baja California storm could bring dangerous currents to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A south swell stemming from Tropical Storm Eugene spinning over the waters southwest of Baja California will send big waves and strong rip currents to the North County coastline Tuesday.

The swell was expected to move into the region Tuesday and peak in the afternoon into early Wednesday. A National Weather Service beach hazards statement issued due to elevated surf and strong rip and longshore currents will expire at 6 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a high surf advisory, which also warns of potentially dangerous currents, set to expire at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Surf of 4 to 7 feet with sets to 9 feet is expected from midday Tuesday through Wednesday. The highest surf is expected along south-facing beaches in northern San Diego County, and 3- to 5-foot surf is expected in more southern locales, according to the NWS. 

Forecasters warned that the higher than average surf and strong currents would raise the risk of drowning, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Big waves may also overtop jetties.    

Beachgoers were advised to obey posted signage, speak with a lifeguard before entering the water and swim near a lifeguard. 

Anyone caught in a rip current should relax and avoid trying to swim against it. If possible, swim parallel to the shore, and if not, face the beach and call or wave for help.

The swells are expected to lower Thursday through Friday, but strong rip and longshore currents will remain a concern, according to the NWS. 

