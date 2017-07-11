City of San Diego to get its own official beer - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

City of San Diego to get its own official beer

"72 and Hoppy" will be San Diego's official beer (Facebook) "72 and Hoppy" will be San Diego's official beer (Facebook)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego, which is known for its craft brewing industry, is scheduled Tuesday to become the first U.S. travel destination with an "official beer." 

The Bay City Brewing Co. and San Diego Tourism Authority are scheduled to launch "72 and Hoppy." They describe the Session IPA, a pale ale, as relaxed and refreshing, but vibrant and full of flavor. 

According to the SDTA, it captures the spirit of San Diego in a pint glass and will be available at local bars, restaurants, hotels and attractions. 

Bay City Brewing has operated its facility in the Midway District for more than two years.

