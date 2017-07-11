Vista apartment shooting leaves unit and cars damaged

VISTA (KUSI) — An apparent altercation between the residents of a Vista apartment and at least one other person early Tuesday led to a shooting that left the unit and several parked vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

Sheriff's deputies sent to the Pepperwood Apartments on University Drive near Sycamore Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. found an upstairs unit ``peppered

with multiple handgun rounds'' and several damaged cars, according to sheriff's Sgt. William Munsch. However, everyone involved in the incident had fled by the time they arrived.

Munsch said there were no known injuries.