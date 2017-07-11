Car slams into back of big-rig in Chula vista, killing driver

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A man was killed Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a big rig stopped on a Chula Vista roadway.

The crash on Eastlake Parkway between Fenton Street and Otay Lakes Road was reported around 5:15 a.m., according to Chula Vista police. The driver killed in the crash was that vehicle's sole occupant. No one was inside the truck at the time, police said.

The wreck prompted authorities to close Eastlake Parkway in the area and urge motorists to avoid the area.