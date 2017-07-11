Former assemblymember Nathan Fletcher announces run for County Supervisor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Former assemblymember Nathan Fletcher formally announced Tuesday his run for the open San Diego County Board of Supervisor District 4 seat.
Fletcher said in his first campaign video, "I'm running for County Supervisor to take on the status quo, to make county government work for all of us."
Fletcher worked as a State Assemblymember from 2008 to 2010 before running for San Diego mayor twice. Prior, Fletcher served in the Marine Corps as a Counterintelligence Specialist and served two tours in Iraq.
So far, Omar Passons, an attorney and VP at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation is his only announced opponent but retired District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis has also said she is considering running.
The District 4 seat will be decided in the 2018 general election and take over for current Supervisor Ron Roberts, who reaches his term limit this year. For years, Roberts has been the only Democratic seat on the Board.
