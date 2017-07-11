Driver killed after crashing into a tow truck

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A wrong-way driver killed when his car slammed into a tow truck on Interstate 5 near Barrio Logan, causing both vehicles to catch fire, was publicly identified today as a 42-year-old Chula Vista man.

Marc Lewis Le Friant was behind the wheel of a northbound sedan that collided with the tow truck in the southbound lanes near South 32nd Street around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Le Friant died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, authorities said.

The tow truck driver suffered burns to 50 percent of his body and other major injuries.

He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center and has been placed in a medically induced coma, NBC7 reported.