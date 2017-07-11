Crews quickly contain four-acre fire in Santee - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Crews quickly contain four-acre fire in Santee

SANTEE (KUSI) — Crews quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Santee Tuesday afternoon.

The fire sparked off Mission Gorge Road and West Hills Parkway in Santee, according to the city's fire department. The blaze, which blackened about four open acres, caused no reported structural damage or injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

