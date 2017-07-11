Crews quickly contain four-acre fire in Santee

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Sixteen people are believed to be dead following the crash of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft in Leflore County, Mississippi.More>>
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
Former assemblymember Nathan Fletcher formally announced Tuesday his run for the open San Diego County Board of Supervisor District 4 seat.More>>
A south swell stemming from Tropical Storm Eugene spinning over the waters southwest of Baja California will send big waves and strong rip currents to the North County coastline Tuesday.More>>
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moves into Dry Dock 4 at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka to continue repairs and assess damage sustained from its June 17 collision with a merchant vessel.More>>
A SWAT standoff at an Escondido home ended today with the arrests of two brothers.More>>
Crews quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Santee Tuesday afternoon.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a Poway couple arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations. Mark Vattimo, 72, and Christine Calvert, 62, pleaded guilty last month to felony animal abuse charges. As part of their plea agreement, the defendants will be placed on probation and won't face additional custody, but will have to undergo counseling, will not be allow...More>>
A wrong-way driver killed when his car slammed into a tow truck on Interstate 5 near Barrio Logan, causing both vehicles to catch fire, was publicly identified today as a 42-year-old Chula Vista man.More>>
La Jolla (KUSI) — An 11-year-old proposal to build a community and religious center for Jewish students at UC San Diego is scheduled to be considered by the City Council Tuesday. The plan is to establish a temporary Hillel Center for Jewish Life at 8976 Cliffridge Ave. until a nearly 6,500-square-foot permanent facility is constructed on a vacant lot at 9009 La Jolla Scenic Drive North. Once the permanent location is completed, the Cliffridge Avenue location would revert ...More>>
