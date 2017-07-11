Other things to do at San Diego Comic-Con 2017

There is more to do at San Diego Comic Con than panels and the show floor. Here are some other things happening at the convention. Most require a badge.

Signings:

Authors, actors and more will be signing autographs at Comic-Con 2017, but there is a process to get to meet some of your favorite celebrities. All the information on getting autographs, and who will be signing can be found here.

Art Show

The Comic-Con Art Show is open to the public at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in Grand Ballroom C on the lobby level of the hotel. The Art Show contains original works for sale by both amateurs and professionals. (no badge required)

Hours: Thursday–Saturday: 11:00 AM–9:00 PM • Sunday: 12:00–7:00 PM

43rd Annual Masquerade

See some amazing costumes from some of the biggest comic-book culture fans around. the Masquerade, is a unique evening of amazing costume creations and imaginative and entertaining ways to present them, unlike any other event at the convention. Information on the Masquerade and other costume contests around the convention can be found here.

Film Screenings

The Comic-Con Films Program is here to entertain you with quality screenings from morning until late into the night at the Marriott Hotel Marina Ballroom D, and in the evening in Convention Center Room 4, Thursday through Saturday. A schedule can be found here.

Game Schedule

Find out what games will be available to play at Comic-Con here.

Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival

This year’s schedule features over 50 great films, from 7 different pop culture genres including Action/Adventure, Animation, Comics-Oriented, Documentary (Pop Culture-Oriented), Horror/Suspense, Humor, and Science Fiction/Fantasy. The Film Festival room is at the Marriott Marquis Marina at Ballroom 3 & 4. Here is the schedule.

Children’s Film Festival

Comic-Con International welcomes the San Diego International Children’s Film Festival back Sunday for its 11th big year. All films are shown in Room 9 on the upper level of the Convention Center. (badge required) A list of films and their times can be found here.