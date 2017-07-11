Inmate firefighter dies from injuries sustained in Lakeside fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Inmate firefighter dies from injuries sustained in Lakeside fire

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — A member of an inmate firefighting crew, whose leg and femoral artery were cut while he was working to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area last week, died today of his injuries.

Frank Anaya was injured while using a chain saw to clear away vegetation at the site of the blaze off Los Coches Road on the afternoon of July 5, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Cal Fire.

The 22-year-old firefighter, who underwent multiple surgeries, succumbed to his injuries about 4:30 this morning, according to the CDCR. 

"We are saddened by the death of Frank Anaya, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends" CDCR Secretary Scott Kernan said. "Anaya provided an invaluable public service and helped protect our communities from devastating fires."

Anaya was assigned to the La Cima Conservation Camp while serving a three-year sentence.

