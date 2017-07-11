Rapid-moving fire burning near Lake Jennings in Lakeside

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Fire crews were working to contain a blaze off eastbound Interstate 8 in Lakeside Tuesday afternoon.More>>
Fire crews were working to contain a blaze off eastbound Interstate 8 in Lakeside Tuesday afternoon.More>>
The city of San Diego and UC San Diego Extension Tuesday announced an expansion of free classes for middle and high school students at public libraries.More>>
The city of San Diego and UC San Diego Extension Tuesday announced an expansion of free classes for middle and high school students at public libraries.More>>
Former assemblymember Nathan Fletcher formally announced Tuesday his run for the open San Diego County Board of Supervisor District 4 seat.More>>
Former assemblymember Nathan Fletcher formally announced Tuesday his run for the open San Diego County Board of Supervisor District 4 seat.More>>
Sixteen people are believed to be dead following the crash of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft in Leflore County, Mississippi.More>>
Sixteen people are believed to be dead following the crash of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft in Leflore County, Mississippi.More>>
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
A member of an inmate firefighting crew, whose leg and femoral artery were cut while he was working to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area last week, died Tuesday of his injuries.More>>
A member of an inmate firefighting crew, whose leg and femoral artery were cut while he was working to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area last week, died Tuesday of his injuries.More>>
A SWAT standoff at an Escondido home ended today with the arrests of two brothers.More>>
A SWAT standoff at an Escondido home ended today with the arrests of two brothers.More>>
Crews quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Santee Tuesday afternoon.More>>
Crews quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Santee Tuesday afternoon.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a Poway couple arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations. Mark Vattimo, 72, and Christine Calvert, 62, pleaded guilty last month to felony animal abuse charges. As part of their plea agreement, the defendants will be placed on probation and won't face additional custody, but will have to undergo counseling, will not be allow...More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a Poway couple arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations. Mark Vattimo, 72, and Christine Calvert, 62, pleaded guilty last month to felony animal abuse charges. As part of their plea agreement, the defendants will be placed on probation and won't face additional custody, but will have to undergo counseling, will not be allow...More>>
A wrong-way driver killed when his car slammed into a tow truck on Interstate 5 near Barrio Logan, causing both vehicles to catch fire, was publicly identified today as a 42-year-old Chula Vista man.More>>
A wrong-way driver killed when his car slammed into a tow truck on Interstate 5 near Barrio Logan, causing both vehicles to catch fire, was publicly identified today as a 42-year-old Chula Vista man.More>>