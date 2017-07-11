Rapid-moving fire burning near Lake Jennings in Lakeside - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Rapid-moving fire burning near Lake Jennings in Lakeside

Posted: Updated:

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — 3:29 p.m. — The Lake Jennings Fire has grown to 300 acres with at least five homes threatened.

Joan MacQueen Middle School is the evacuation location for residents being asked to leave their homes. 

2:30 p.m. — Residents were evacuated from their homes in El Cajon Tuesday after a brush fire broke out off of Interstate 8 near Lake Jennings. 

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents on Viewside Lane and Alpine Blvd. in El Cajon after a fire sparked at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on the south side of I-8 near Lake Jennings Park Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego The fire quickly grew to 100 acres and was moving at a high rate of speed.

    At least one resident from the Crown Hills community in Lakeside reported ash falling onto their property. 

    A SigAlert was issued and lanes were shut down in both directions at 2:20 p.m. from Tavern Road to Lake Jennings Park Road. The on-ramp to I-8 E at Lake Jennings Park Road was also closed and vehicles on I-8 were being re-routed away from the fire.

    Crews from Heartland Fire and Cal Fire San Diego were tending to the blaze.

    Road closures in effect:

    • traffic diverted on I-8
    • Eastbound at Lake Jennings Park Rd.
    • Westbound at Tavern Rd.

    This is a developing story and will be updated. 

    KUSI News

    4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
    Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
    Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
    Business offices: 858-571-5151

