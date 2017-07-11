Rapid-moving fire burning near Lake Jennings in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — 3:29 p.m. — The Lake Jennings Fire has grown to 300 acres with at least five homes threatened.

Joan MacQueen Middle School is the evacuation location for residents being asked to leave their homes.

#JenningsFire [update] Fire is now 300 acres with structure threat to 5 homes. Evacuations are in progress. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

2:30 p.m. — Residents were evacuated from their homes in El Cajon Tuesday after a brush fire broke out off of Interstate 8 near Lake Jennings.

Mandatory evacuations for the areas of View Side Ln., Alpine are in effect. pic.twitter.com/OWUhn7tUQO — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents on Viewside Lane and Alpine Blvd. in El Cajon after a fire sparked at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on the south side of I-8 near Lake Jennings Park Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego The fire quickly grew to 100 acres and was moving at a high rate of speed.

#JenningsFire [update] IC reports 100 ac, rapid Rate of spread. I-8 closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/RHUt6FW952 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

At least one resident from the Crown Hills community in Lakeside reported ash falling onto their property.

Avoid the area around Flynn Springs and Harrison Canyon as there is an active fire in the area. Multiple road closures! Sig Alert in area pic.twitter.com/jS7EYRFLJi — Santee Station (@SDSOSantee) July 11, 2017

A SigAlert was issued and lanes were shut down in both directions at 2:20 p.m. from Tavern Road to Lake Jennings Park Road. The on-ramp to I-8 E at Lake Jennings Park Road was also closed and vehicles on I-8 were being re-routed away from the fire.

Crews from Heartland Fire and Cal Fire San Diego were tending to the blaze.

Road closures in effect:

traffic diverted on I-8

Eastbound at Lake Jennings Park Rd.

Westbound at Tavern Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.