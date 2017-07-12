Fire burns 150-acres on Camp Pendleton, no structural threats or - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fire burns 150-acres on Camp Pendleton, no structural threats or injuries reported

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — A wildfire charred swaths of open terrain in the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday, but no structural damage or injuries were reported.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cristianitos Road and San Mateo Drive on the grounds of the northern San Diego County Marine Corps base, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which was called in to help military crews corral the flames.

As of 4:45 p.m., personnel had the spread of the fire halted at 30-40 acres, OCFA Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

Crews set several backfires through the early evening to reduce fuels around the main burn area. About 150 acres had burned by about 8:30 p.m., Kurtz said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

