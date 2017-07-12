Donald Trump Jr. releases emails on meeting with Russian attorney

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The son of President Trump — Donald Trump Jr. — has released emails relating to a meeting he had with a Russian attorney.

That meeting was set up by a mutual acquaintance who said the attorney had incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.

The email chain shows that prior to the meeting, he was told the information was, "part of Russia and its government's support for Mister Trump."

The emails are feeding the fire of controversy over possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump Jr.'s release of the emails came moments before they were published by the New York Times.

The Times first reported the existence of Trump Jr. communications with Rob Goldstone, a music publicist who entered the Trump orbit via the Miss Universe Pageant in Russian in 2013.

Goldstone brokered the meeting last June between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who Goldstone said could offer, "some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia ..."

According to the emails released by Trump Jr., he replied saying, "If it's what you say, I love it."

That lawyer denied working for the Russian government and said it was her intent to discuss U.S. sanctions, not the campaign.

President Trump responded in a statement Tuesday saying, "My son is a high quality person. I applaud his integrity."

President Trump said he had no knowledge of the meeting until it became public.

Late Tuesday evening, a U.S. official said special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators will look into the meeting and email exchanges as part of the Russian investigation.