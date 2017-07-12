Fire-fighting weather conditions improve near Jennings Fire in Lakeside

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Automobile exhaust sparked a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 400 open acres near Lake Jennings Tuesday, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8, authorities reported.More>>
Onshore flow has increased in San Diego County creating better fire-fighting conditions for crews tending to the Jennings Fire in Lakeside.More>>
Firefighters work in some of the worst conditions imaginable.
KUSI Photojournalist Mike Damron was on the ground with firefighters Tuesday as the battled the Lake Jennings Fire.More>>
It was an exciting day for the San Miguel Fire District as some new firefighters were hired and other were promoted.
KUSI's Brandi Williams has the story.More>>
Workers face numerous obstacles in claiming unpaid wages, including non-enforcement of the city of San Diego's minimum wage and earned sick leave law, a coalition of groups said Tuesday.More>>
A wildfire charred swaths of open terrain in the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday, but no structural damage or injuries were reported.More>>
A member of an inmate firefighting crew, whose leg and femoral artery were cut while he was working to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area last week, died Tuesday of his injuries.More>>
A Poway couple who kept more than 180 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs in filthy conditions in their home and other locations were sentenced Tuesday to three years probation and prohibited from owning any animals for 10 years as a result of their felony convictions.More>>
A SWAT standoff at an Escondido home ended today with the arrests of two brothers.More>>
Crews quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Santee Tuesday afternoon.More>>
