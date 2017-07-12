Fire-fighting weather conditions improve near Jennings Fire in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Onshore flow has increased in San Diego County creating better fire-fighting conditions for crews tending to the Jennings Fire in Lakeside.

Morning clouds and patchy fogs were stretching into San Diego County's valleys Wednesday morning. The cloud coverage would help firefighters in Lakeside who were working to contain a 400 acre fire near Interstate 8 and Lake Jennings Park Road. The fire was 30 percent contained Wednesday morning.

Conditions were more dry than they had been last week though, but wind gusts were light.

A south swell generated by Tropical Storm Eugene that brought big waves and strong rip currents to North County beaches is expected

to peak Wednesday.

A National Weather Service high surf advisory which also warns of potentially dangerous rip and longshore currents will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Surf of 4 to 7 feet with sets to 9 feet is expected through this evening along south-facing beaches in northern San Diego County, and 3- to 5-foot surf is expected elsewhere. However, strong rip and longshore currents will likely affect beaches throughout the region, according to the weather service.

Forecasters warned that the higher than average surf and strong currents would raise the risk of drowning, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Anyone caught in a rip current should relax and if possible, swim parallel to the shore or face the beach and call or wave for help.

Big waves may also overtop jetties, forecasters said.

The surf is expected to lower Thursday through Friday, but strong rip and longshore currents will remain a concern, according to the NWS.