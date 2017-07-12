Body found on Vista roadway with visible signs of trauma

VISTA (KUSI) — A man's body was found with signs of trauma Wednesday alongside a roadway in unincorporated Vista.

The body of a roughly 25-year-old man was discovered lying off the 29000 block of Twin Oaks Valley Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. and homicide detectives were subsequently summoned to investigate, according to sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

The county Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine who the man was and how he died, Nelson said.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 974-2321, or after-hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.