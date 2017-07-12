Two people seriously injured in crash on I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two motorists suffered major injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Wednesday that snarled traffic near Rancho Penasquitos.

The accident in the southbound lanes approaching state Route 56 was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A minivan and several other vehicles involved in the crash were blocking the three left lanes, which prompted authorities to issue a SigAlert.