SDG&E proposes plan to install electric vehicle charging stations at city of San Diego facilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A plan to install electric vehicle charging stations at 14 city of San Diego facilities is scheduled to go before the City Council's Infrastructure Committee Wednesday.

The proposal is part of San Diego Gas & Electric's ``Power Your Drive'' initiative, a $45 million pilot program that seeks to install 3,500 charging stations at 350 businesses, apartment complexes and condominium communities in its service territory.

City of San Diego locations were chosen following a survey of more than 700 employees last year, followed by on-site inspections and engineering reviews, according to city documents. The stations would be made available to municipal employees and fleet vehicles.

If a 10-year contract with SDG&E is later approved by the full City Council, charging stations would be installed in the parking structure at the downtown Community Concourse, underground parking at Civic Center Plaza, San Diego Police Department headquarters and three other stations, various operations yards and the Alvarado Water Treatment Plant, among others.

The stations would be owned and maintained by the utility.

According to the city, there are more than 20,000 electric vehicles on the road in San Diego County, a number expected to grow to 80,000 by 2020.

