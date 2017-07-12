Sentencing scheduled for man who went on 90-minute armed robbery spree

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who robbed two gas stations and tried to rob a third in various San Diego neighborhoods over a 90-minute span earlier this year is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Hector Godinez, who has no prior record, pleaded guilty in April to a pair of robbery counts, one count of attempted robbery -- all while armed -- possession of stolen property (a gun) and negligent discharge of a firearm. The 32-year-old defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.

The first robbery was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Shell station at the corner of F and 25th streets in Golden Hill. Police said Godinez pulled a gun on an employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a similar hold-up occurred at a 76 gas station at 1666 First Ave. in the Cortez area, but the robber left without any money, Deputy District Attorney Lucy Yturralde said.

The last in the string of robberies happened shortly after 9 p.m. at another Shell station on Division Street, in the Shelltown area.

A similar suspect description was provided in all three robberies -- a thin Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s who is roughly 5 feet 7 and wore a black shirt and red pants. The suspect vehicle was described as a green Ford Ranger, authorities said.

At 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 16, some occupants of a green Ford Ranger ran off after the truck was stopped by Border Patrol agents on East 30th Street in National City. One of them dropped a loaded handgun while fleeing, according to National City police.

Arriving National City police officers recognized the pickup truck as the suspect vehicle in the earlier armed robberies and Godinez was arrested.

Police later found clothing worn by Godinez during the robberies, Yturralde said.