City corrects street signs causing confusion for Ocean Beach res - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

City corrects street signs causing confusion for Ocean Beach residents

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Left or right? Residents in Ocean Beach were puzzled to find signs seemingly directing them to drive a curvy stretch of Ocean Beach roadway in both directions.

The signs were installed in May and were meant to direct traffic at the intersection of Bacon Street and Coronado Ave. but were inadvertently installed wrong, according to a city of San Diego spokesperson.

The signs didn’t cause any major problems, but were confusing to residents of the area.

Andy LeBarron from Point Loma noticed the signs Tuesday, as he was driving down Bacon Street and posted a photo on Facebook.  

“I saw the arrows pointing in every direction and went, ‘wow that’s confusing,’” LeBarron said. 

He took a photo and posted it on Facebook, and shortly after the city became aware of the problem.

A day later, the city was in Ocean Beach correcting the signs.

“It looks they’re going to un-confuse them,” LeBarron said. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.