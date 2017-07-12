Quick work from three fire departments stop spread of Jennings Fire

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — A wildfire sparked by engine emissions from a passing vehicle that blackened about 400 open acres in Lakeside was quickly contained by the efforts of dozens of firefighters.

Crews from Cal Fire San Diego, the Alpine Fire District and the Lakeside Fire District worked through the night and into Wednesday to contain the Jennings Fire. By Wednesday morning, the blaze was 30 percent contained.

The fire prompted the CHP shut down nearby Interstate 8 between Tavern and Lake Jennings Park roads after it ignited near Olde Highway 80 Tuesday

afternoon, which led to hours of gridlock in both directions. Firefighters later halted the spread of the fire and all but one eastbound were reopened, authorities said.

The so-called Jennings Fire also prompted a temporary evacuation of residents along View Side Lane, but the order was lifted Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire.