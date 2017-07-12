Quick work from three fire departments stop spread of Jennings F - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Quick work from three fire departments stop spread of Jennings Fire

Posted: Updated:

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — A wildfire sparked by engine emissions from a passing vehicle that blackened about 400 open acres in Lakeside was quickly contained by the efforts of dozens of firefighters.

Crews from Cal Fire San Diego, the Alpine Fire District and the Lakeside Fire District worked through the night and into Wednesday to contain the Jennings Fire. By Wednesday morning, the blaze was 30 percent contained.

The fire prompted the CHP shut down nearby Interstate 8 between Tavern and Lake Jennings Park roads after it ignited near Olde Highway 80 Tuesday
afternoon, which led to hours of gridlock in both directions. Firefighters later halted the spread of the fire and all but one eastbound were reopened, authorities said. 

The so-called Jennings Fire also prompted a temporary evacuation of residents along View Side Lane, but the order was lifted Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.