Bride gifted surprise meeting with late son's heart recipient at - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Bride gifted surprise meeting with late son's heart recipient at wedding ceremony

Posted: Updated:

ALASKA (KUSI) — An Alaskan woman received a special gift on her wedding day when she met the recipient of her late son's heart donation for the first time. 

Becky Turney had never met Jacob Kilby, the man who received the heart of her late son, Triston Green. They had only spoken to each other through online messages and a single phone call.

The groom, Kelly Turney, secretly flew Kilby from San Diego to Alaska to give his wife an unexpected wedding gift, the opportunity to hear her late son's heartbeat once more.

Kilby brought a stethoscope with him so that the bride could hear the heartbeat of her son inside the chest of the man he saved. The exact moment when she realizes the surprise was captured by the wedding photographer.

Images from the wedding, posted on Facebook by wedding photographer and owner of Love Adventured, Amber Lanphier, quickly went viral online with over 100,000 people sharing the heartwarming moment. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.