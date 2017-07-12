Bride gifted surprise meeting with late son's heart recipient at wedding ceremony

ALASKA (KUSI) — An Alaskan woman received a special gift on her wedding day when she met the recipient of her late son's heart donation for the first time.

Becky Turney had never met Jacob Kilby, the man who received the heart of her late son, Triston Green. They had only spoken to each other through online messages and a single phone call.

The groom, Kelly Turney, secretly flew Kilby from San Diego to Alaska to give his wife an unexpected wedding gift, the opportunity to hear her late son's heartbeat once more.

Kilby brought a stethoscope with him so that the bride could hear the heartbeat of her son inside the chest of the man he saved. The exact moment when she realizes the surprise was captured by the wedding photographer.

Images from the wedding, posted on Facebook by wedding photographer and owner of Love Adventured, Amber Lanphier, quickly went viral online with over 100,000 people sharing the heartwarming moment.