Four servicemembers killed in Mississippi plane crash identified

MISSISSIPPI (KUSI) — Friends and family have identified Wednesday four of the 16 servicemembers killed in a fiery KC-130 tanker crash in Mississippi.

Dan Badassare of New Jersey, 20, Sgt. Julian Kevianne of Michigan, Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson and Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden of Texas were four of 16 servicemembers killed when a plane crashed into a soybean field in Mississippi Monday.

Debris from the KC-130 tanker was scattered for miles and witnesses described seeing black smoke spewing from the spiraling plane before it crashed into a soybean field about 85 miles north of Jackson. One witness said some bodies were found more than a mile away.

The flight took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina and was heading to Naval Air Field El Centro in California and was carrying members from a Newburgh, New York-based reserve squadron. The 16 servicemembers killed in the crash were not yet identified.

A Marine Corps spokesperson told the Associated Press no foul play was suspected in the crash. The Federal Bureau of Investigations was aiding the Marine Corps in the investigation. The investigation continued Wednesday.

The aircraft, a KC-130, is one of the most used planes in the military. It can be modified to be used for carrying cargo, transporting troops or carrying out inflight refueling, according to CNN.