Court battle for recovery of impressionist painting stolen from Jewish family by Nazis

The San Diego Unified School District is seeking a temporary restraining order on the recent College Board ruling that invalidated hundreds of student's AP test results.
Students will have to retake the AP tests starting Monday if the test scores are not re-instated.
Bret Schriber, the attorney for the hundreds of students from Scripps Ranch High School, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A San Diego man is one step closer to recovering a famous impressionist painting that was looted by the Nazis during World War II.More>>
It's an honor that's designated every year by the Nice Guys Organization.
The nonprofit announced Wednesday Peter Seidler as the Nice Guy of the Year and will officially honor him at a ceremony this fall.
Seidler works as the managing partner of the company that owns the Padres. He said he's honored to receive this award.More>>
Dental care for senior citizens is a hidden epidemic in San Diego County.More>>
Automobile exhaust sparked a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 400 open acres near Lake Jennings Tuesday, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8, authorities reported.More>>
An Alaskan woman received a special gift on her wedding day when she met the recipient of her late son's heart donation for the first timeMore>>
Left or right? Residents in Ocean Beach were puzzled to find signs seemingly directing them to drive a curvy stretch of Ocean Beach roadway in both directions.More>>
The Portside Pier development project by Brigantine has been approved by the San Diego Port Authority. Brigantine on the Bay, Ketch Grill & Taps, Miguel’s Cocina and Portside Coffee & Gelato will be coming to the downtown San Diego waterfront in 2019.More>>
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fifth person, county health officials reported Wednesday.More>>
A man who robbed two gas stations and tried to rob a third in various San Diego neighborhoods over a 90-minute span earlier this year is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.More>>
