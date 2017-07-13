UCLA campus evacuated after suspicious package found in dorms

Students were directed to Drake Stadium as law enforcement investigated the bomb threat

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) — A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.

UCLA officials took to Twitter just after 10 p.m. to instruct residents in UCLA housing to evacuate to Drake Stadium for an unspecified emergency and asked people to share the information.

Bomb threat at Sunset Recreation. Residents are requested to remain indoors unless otherwise instructed. Avoid the area until further notice — UCLA BruinAlert (@UCLABruinAlert) July 13, 2017

Photos from the scene showed thousands of residents pouring into Drake Stadium.

No injuries have been reported.

Details of the emergency were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.