UCLA campus evacuated after suspicious package found in dorms - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

UCLA campus evacuated after suspicious package found in dorms

Posted: Updated:
Students were directed to Drake Stadium as law enforcement investigated the bomb threat Students were directed to Drake Stadium as law enforcement investigated the bomb threat

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) — A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.

UCLA officials took to Twitter just after 10 p.m. to instruct residents in UCLA housing to evacuate to Drake Stadium for an unspecified emergency and asked people to share the information.

Photos from the scene showed thousands of residents pouring into Drake Stadium.

No injuries have been reported.

Details of the emergency were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.