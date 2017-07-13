Potentially dangerous rip currents expected at San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Big waves at San Diego County beaches stemming from post-tropical Cyclone Eugene are expected to be somewhat lower Thursday, but strong rip currents will remain a concern into the weekend.

A National Weather Service beach hazards statement warning of elevated surf, strong rip currents and breaking waves will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. A more serious high surf advisory expired at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"Water temperatures mostly in the lower to mid 70s will contribute to a larger number of people in the water and thus encountering the rip currents," according to a weather service statement.

Surf of 3 to 6 feet and sets of 7 to 8 feet are expected Thursday along south-facing North County beaches. The surf will lower slightly Friday.

Forecasters warned that the higher-than-average surf and strong currents would raise the risk of drowning, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Anyone caught in a rip current should try to relax and if possible, swim parallel to the shore and if unable to escape, face the beach and call or wave for help.