Potentially dangerous rip currents expected at San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Big waves at San Diego County beaches stemming from post-tropical Cyclone Eugene are expected to be somewhat lower Thursday, but strong rip currents will remain a concern into the weekend.
A National Weather Service beach hazards statement warning of elevated surf, strong rip currents and breaking waves will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. A more serious high surf advisory expired at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
"Water temperatures mostly in the lower to mid 70s will contribute to a larger number of people in the water and thus encountering the rip currents," according to a weather service statement.
Surf of 3 to 6 feet and sets of 7 to 8 feet are expected Thursday along south-facing North County beaches. The surf will lower slightly Friday.
Forecasters warned that the higher-than-average surf and strong currents would raise the risk of drowning, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Anyone caught in a rip current should try to relax and if possible, swim parallel to the shore and if unable to escape, face the beach and call or wave for help.
Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Big waves at San Diego County beaches stemming from post-tropical Cyclone Eugene are expected to be somewhat lower Thursday, but strong rip currents will remain a concern into the weekend.More>>
Big waves at San Diego County beaches stemming from post-tropical Cyclone Eugene are expected to be somewhat lower Thursday, but strong rip currents will remain a concern into the weekend.More>>
Automobile exhaust sparked a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 400 open acres near Lake Jennings Tuesday, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8, authorities reported.More>>
Automobile exhaust sparked a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 400 open acres near Lake Jennings Tuesday, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8, authorities reported.More>>
Friends and family have identified Wednesday eight of the 16 servicemembers killed in a fiery KC-130 tanker crash in Mississippi.More>>
Friends and family have identified Wednesday eight of the 16 servicemembers killed in a fiery KC-130 tanker crash in Mississippi.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District is seeking a temporary restraining order on the recent College Board ruling that invalidated hundreds of student's AP test results.
Students will have to retake the AP tests starting Monday if the test scores are not re-instated.
Bret Schriber, the attorney for the hundreds of students from Scripps Ranch High School, joined KUSI with more.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District is seeking a temporary restraining order on the recent College Board ruling that invalidated hundreds of student's AP test results.
Students will have to retake the AP tests starting Monday if the test scores are not re-instated.
Bret Schriber, the attorney for the hundreds of students from Scripps Ranch High School, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A San Diego man is one step closer to recovering a famous impressionist painting that was looted by the Nazis during World War II.More>>
A San Diego man is one step closer to recovering a famous impressionist painting that was looted by the Nazis during World War II.More>>
A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.More>>
A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.More>>
A mother of six beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death, a prosecutor said Wednesday, but the woman's attorney said the death of the child in City Heights was a "mother's worst nightmare'' and asked the jury to acquit his client of an assault charge.More>>
A mother of six beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death, a prosecutor said Wednesday, but the woman's attorney said the death of the child in City Heights was a "mother's worst nightmare'' and asked the jury to acquit his client of an assault charge.More>>
A man who held a loaded gun on three people during separate gas station robberies in San Diego over a 90-minute span was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and eight months in state prison.More>>
A man who held a loaded gun on three people during separate gas station robberies in San Diego over a 90-minute span was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and eight months in state prison.More>>
A man who purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket earlier this year in Chula Vista has claimed his $3.1 million prize, state lottery officials said Wednesday.More>>
A man who purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket earlier this year in Chula Vista has claimed his $3.1 million prize, state lottery officials said Wednesday.More>>
An Alaskan woman received a special gift on her wedding day when she met the recipient of her late son's heart donation for the first timeMore>>
An Alaskan woman received a special gift on her wedding day when she met the recipient of her late son's heart donation for the first timeMore>>