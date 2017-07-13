Firefighters battle several hot spots near site of Jennings Fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Firefighters were battling several small brush fires that ignited in Alpine, close to the site of the earlier Jennings Fire.

Cal Fire San Diego crews were working to extinguish at least two fires that ignited around 10:30 a.m. Thursday off Interstate 8 near Tavern Road, according to California Highway Patrol. One lane of eastbound I-8 and the exit to Tavern Road were closed and a SigAlert was issued just before 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

The fires burned near the area of the largely contained 400-acre Jennings Fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. The spot fires were posing no reported structural threats.