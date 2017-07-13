City leaders discuss economic impact of Comic-Con and other local summer events

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember Chris Ward and the San Diego Tourism Authority discussed the major economic impact of Comic-Con International, San Diego LGBT Pride and other major events in San Diego Wednesday.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember Chris Ward and the San Diego Tourism Authority discussed the major economic impact of Comic-Con International, San Diego LGBT Pride and other major events in San Diego Wednesday.More>>
Dental care for senior citizens is a hidden epidemic in San Diego County.More>>
Dental care for senior citizens is a hidden epidemic in San Diego County.More>>
Firefighters were battling several small brush fires that ignited in Alpine, close to the site of the earlier Jennings Fire.More>>
Firefighters were battling several small brush fires that ignited in Alpine, close to the site of the earlier Jennings Fire.More>>
Friends and family have identified Wednesday eight of the 16 servicemembers killed in a fiery KC-130 tanker crash in Mississippi.More>>
Friends and family have identified Wednesday eight of the 16 servicemembers killed in a fiery KC-130 tanker crash in Mississippi.More>>
Big waves at San Diego County beaches stemming from post-tropical Cyclone Eugene are expected to be somewhat lower Thursday, but strong rip currents will remain a concern into the weekend.More>>
Big waves at San Diego County beaches stemming from post-tropical Cyclone Eugene are expected to be somewhat lower Thursday, but strong rip currents will remain a concern into the weekend.More>>
A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.More>>
A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.More>>
A mother of six beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death, a prosecutor said Wednesday, but the woman's attorney said the death of the child in City Heights was a "mother's worst nightmare'' and asked the jury to acquit his client of an assault charge.More>>
A mother of six beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death, a prosecutor said Wednesday, but the woman's attorney said the death of the child in City Heights was a "mother's worst nightmare'' and asked the jury to acquit his client of an assault charge.More>>
A man who held a loaded gun on three people during separate gas station robberies in San Diego over a 90-minute span was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and eight months in state prison.More>>
A man who held a loaded gun on three people during separate gas station robberies in San Diego over a 90-minute span was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and eight months in state prison.More>>
A man who purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket earlier this year in Chula Vista has claimed his $3.1 million prize, state lottery officials said Wednesday.More>>
A man who purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket earlier this year in Chula Vista has claimed his $3.1 million prize, state lottery officials said Wednesday.More>>
An Alaskan woman received a special gift on her wedding day when she met the recipient of her late son's heart donation for the first timeMore>>
An Alaskan woman received a special gift on her wedding day when she met the recipient of her late son's heart donation for the first timeMore>>