City leaders discuss economic impact of Comic-Con and other - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

City leaders discuss economic impact of Comic-Con and other local summer events

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember Chris Ward and the San Diego Tourism Authority discussed the major economic impact of Comic-Con International, San Diego LGBT Pride and other major events in San Diego Wednesday.

Comic-Con is San Diego's largest convention with more than 135,000 attendees and attracts thousands of other visitors who want to be in the middle of the world's premiere celebration of the popular arts.

The San Diego LGBT Pride Parade and Festival is one of the city's largest civic events with an estimated 200,000 people who watch the parade each year. 

Both events create an economic impact of millions of dollars that support local businesses, job growth, road repair and public safety.

The San Diego LGBT Pride Parade and Festival kicks off with the Spirit of Stonewall Rally on Friday, July 14 and runs through Sunday, July 16. Comic-Con begins with Preview Night on Wednesday, July 19 and runs until Sunday, July 23.

