Motorcyclist splitting lanes killed in crash on SR-78

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A 31-year-old San Diego man was killed in a motorcycle crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities said Thursday.

The eastbound motorcyclist rear-ended a 2002 Ford Explorer while splitting lanes near Barham Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The Harley-Davidson then hit the center divider and the rider was thrown into the westbound lanes, where he was apparently struck by another vehicle, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt.

The rider died at the scene, authorities said. His name was not immediately made public.

Shortly after the initial crashes, a separate four-vehicle accident occurred in the westbound lanes, Bettencourt said.

The crashes temporarily blocked one eastbound and two westbound lanes in the area, but they were later cleared, authorities said.