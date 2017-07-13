22-year-old left with extensive stab wounds from National City a - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

22-year-old left with extensive stab wounds from National City assault

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — An assault in a South Bay neighborhood left one young man with extensive stab wounds early Thursday and another behind bars.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an injured person at B Avenue and East Fifth Street in National City shortly after 1 a.m. found the 22-year- old victim suffering from cuts to his face, arms, hands and upper body, according to police. He told them the assailant was an 18-year-man who had fled following the attack.

Medics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he underwent exploratory surgery to determine the extent of his injuries. He's expected to recover.

Officers found the suspect at his nearby apartment in the 400 block of D Avenue and took him into custody on suspicion of assault and attempted murder.

The alleged assailant's name and details on what led to the stabbing were unavailable, said Sgt. Chris Sullivan, spokesman for the National City Police Department.

