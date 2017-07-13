San Diego Fire Rescue hosts first-ever Junior Firefighter Camp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is hosting its first-ever Junior Firefighter Camp. Boys and girls in this week-long camp will learn about the fire service through challenging physical activities and competitions.

Campers will participate in the use of firefighting equipment including hoses and ladders, learn search and rescue firefighting skills and basic first aid skills.

Campers will also receive demonstrations from a SDFD technical rescue team, the Metro Arson Strike Team and the Bomb Squad. The camp is staffed by current SDFD firefighters.

"This camp gives kids the chance to participate in firefighting activities which may spark their interest in a fire service career," said Chief Brian Fennessy. "It allows us to engage potential firefighters of the future while at the same time giving kids valuable teamwork and leadership skills."

Boys and girls ages 10–16 were invited to participate in an open application process. There are a total of 100 campers; approximately 25 percent are girls. Campers were required to pre-register, and the camp is at maximum capacity. The only cost associated with the camp is the shirt each camper will wear.