DA looking for victims who may recognize these allegedly stolen items

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego County District Attorney's Office released nearly 150 photos Thursday of items allegedly stolen from local homes in an effort to return the property to its rightful owners and to alert additional victims. 

The items were discovered following the arrest of Cesar Murillo, 48, in August 2016. Murillo was behind bars in lieu of $1.2 million bail in connection with 27 residential burglaries he allegedly carried out between August 2015 and August 2016, according to the District Attorney's Office and jail records. 

"During the course of the search of his vehicle they found information that led them to the storage facility where numerous items of stolen property was identified and is currently part of the charges against this suspect" Deputy District Attorney James Koerber said. "A lot of the other property we believe is recognizable but has not been identified by a victim to date."

Among the allegedly stolen items are artwork, jewelry, photographs, tools, baseball cards and a grandfather clock. Photos of the items are available on the San Diego County District Attorney's Office's Facebook page

Anyone who recognizes items as missing from their homes was asked to call the District Attorney's Office at (619) 531-4372. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

