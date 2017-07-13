Santa Fe Meats in Chula Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Santa Fe Meats in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Santa Fe Meats has been a staple in Chula Vista for over 50 years.

The businesses has passed down for generations since 1965. Mark Hernitz is the current business owner.

People come for their amazing asada marinade and luckily there is also a taco shop inside where customers can enjoy some prepared food on the spot.

The shop is one of the few old time butcher shops in the county, Hernitz says.

“Santa Fe Meats Butcher Shop specializes in the highest quality meat and an original carne asada marinade that is full of flavor.” 

