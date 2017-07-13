Del Mar requires dogs to be leashed at 'Dog Beach' and Powerhouse Park through summer months

DEL MAR (KUSI) — Del Mar has been known as a dog-friendly city since 1959, but during the summer months, dogs are not allowed on the main beach and they must be on a leash in the other two beach areas.

Nine months of the year, dogs are allowed along the entire two-plus mile stretch of beach in addition to the city's two major parks, Seagrove Park and Powerhouse Park.

While laws restrict access to half of the Del Mar beach during the summer months, North Beach remains open to dogs; however, dogs must be restricted to a six-foot leash.

Del Mar's local dog laws are designed to provide access for dogs and their owners throughout the year.

North Beach Area

(29th Street to Solana Beach border)

Dogs must be leashed June 16th through Labor Day

Dogs able to run under voice control of owner from the day after Labor Day through June 15th

Main Beach Area

(Northern end of Powerhouse Park to 29th Street)

Dogs not allowed June 16th through Labor Day

Dogs allowed leashed from the day after Labor Day through June 15th

South Beach Area

(Powerhouse Park south to Torrey Pines border at 6th Street)

Dogs must be leashed year-round

Owners must pick up after dogs at all times.