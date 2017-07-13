Konor Sacks preps for Worlds - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Konor Sacks preps for Worlds

18 year old Konor Sacks is at the top of his game. By placing 2nd at last year's National's in Omaha he qualified to compete in his age group at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final. This is where the best of the best in the world come to compete. With more than 70 triathlons under his belt, Konor hopes this is just the start. He dreams of continuing to compete at this level for years to come. His ultimate goal would be to race in the Ironman at Kona.

