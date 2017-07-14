Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for only 80 cents Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Krispy Kreme is offering customers a dozen of their Original Glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents Friday in celebration of their 80th anniversary.

No coupon is necessary, the only requirement is that you must purchase a dozen doughnuts to get a second dozen for 80 cents. The offer is only valid Friday, July 14.

Get that #FridayFeeling with an 80 cent #OriginalGlazed dozen when you buy any dozen for our 80th Birthday! (no coupon needed - US/CAN) pic.twitter.com/0LqnPH47vW — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 14, 2017

The deal is being offered at all U.S. and Canada Krispy Kreme locations.