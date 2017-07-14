Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for only 80 cents Friday - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for only 80 cents Friday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Krispy Kreme is offering customers a dozen of their Original Glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents Friday in celebration of their 80th anniversary. 

No coupon is necessary, the only requirement is that you must purchase a dozen doughnuts to get a second dozen for 80 cents. The offer is only valid Friday, July 14.

The deal is being offered at all U.S. and Canada Krispy Kreme locations. 

