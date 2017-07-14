One person killed in Chula Vista motorcycle crash

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A motorcycle crash in Chula Vista late Thursday night left one person dead and one person injured.

The victim was reportedly killed when his motorcycle went off the freeway into an embankment. A passenger was also injured from the crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:27 p.m. near Otay Lakes and Wueste roads, which was assisting in the investigation.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.