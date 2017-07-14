One person killed in Chula Vista motorcycle crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One person killed in Chula Vista motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A motorcycle crash in Chula Vista late Thursday night left one person dead and one person injured.

The victim was reportedly killed when his motorcycle went off the freeway into an embankment. A passenger was also injured from the crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:27 p.m. near Otay Lakes and Wueste roads, which was assisting in the investigation.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.