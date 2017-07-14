Man arrested in Santee for threatening Home Depot employee with gun

SANTEE (KUSI) — A man was arrested in Santee Thursday after he confronted employees from a Home Depot in the store's parking lot and threatened one of them with a gun, authorities said.

The suspect brandished a gun at 255 Town Center Parkway, then fled the scene on foot, according to sheriff's Sgt. Mike McNeill. The incident was reported at 6:17 p.m.

The man was found hiding in the restroom of a nearby IHOP at 9708 Mission George Road following reports from the public, McNeill said.

He was taken into custody at the restaurant and was found to be in possession of an airsoft pistol, McNeill said.

The investigation revealed that the suspect confronted the employees after he was questioned inside the store regarding possible theft, but no theft had occurred.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and resisting arrest but his name was not immediately released.

