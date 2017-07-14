Carlsbad police arrest man and woman with stolen property after - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Carlsbad police arrest man and woman with stolen property after high-speed chase

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man and a woman were arrested early Friday after allegedly leading police officers on a high-speed chase through Carlsbad in a vehicle containing burglary tools and stolen property.

An officer attempted to pull over the black Mercedes-Benz for a traffic violation on southbound Interstate 5 at Las Flores Road around 2:45 a.m., but it sped off, according to Carlsbad police.

Officers followed the car south on the freeway and onto eastbound Cannon Road, where it eventually stopped near College Boulevard. A search of the car
turned up allegedly stolen property, but authorities did not immediately disclose from where it was taken.

The driver, San Diego resident Richard Benedict, 36, was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield to an emergency police vehicle, a felony warrant, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. His passenger, 20-year-old Kayla Dwyer of Santee, was taken into custody on suspicion of
possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and burglary, according to police.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.