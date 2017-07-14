Carlsbad police arrest man and woman with stolen property after high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man and a woman were arrested early Friday after allegedly leading police officers on a high-speed chase through Carlsbad in a vehicle containing burglary tools and stolen property.

An officer attempted to pull over the black Mercedes-Benz for a traffic violation on southbound Interstate 5 at Las Flores Road around 2:45 a.m., but it sped off, according to Carlsbad police.

Officers followed the car south on the freeway and onto eastbound Cannon Road, where it eventually stopped near College Boulevard. A search of the car

turned up allegedly stolen property, but authorities did not immediately disclose from where it was taken.

The driver, San Diego resident Richard Benedict, 36, was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield to an emergency police vehicle, a felony warrant, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. His passenger, 20-year-old Kayla Dwyer of Santee, was taken into custody on suspicion of

possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and burglary, according to police.